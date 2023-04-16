Police looking for suspect in fatal Nyssa shooting

Law enforcement are asking for the community’s help to find 36-year-old Rene Castro, who they believed shot and killed a Nyssa Police Department reserve officer.

NYSSA, Ore. — Police are still searching for Rene Castro, 36, who they believe shot and killed Nyssa Police Department reserve officer Joseph Johnson around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Johnson, who also worked at the Oregon Department of Corrections as a mental health counselor, was 43 years old.

"He will be missed," said David Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney. "Johnson lived in Ontario, [had] family up there, worked at one of our biggest employers ... so many associates there and friends."

On Saturday night, Johnson responded to a call about a "violent" person damaging property and threatening some people at a house. Goldthorpe said when Johnson arrived, people at the house told him Castro had fled in his car.

Johnson chased Castro through the area before Castro eventually pulled over, Goldthorpe said.

"The officer, as he normally would, as any officer would have, was taking that as a traffic stop when the vehicle stops," he said. "So, he pulled over near where it stopped as well, and immediately based on witness statements, the suspect, Rene Castro, just began shooting."

Goldthorpe said Johnson was still in his car and had no time to either return fire or defend himself. By the time first responders arrived, Johnson was already dead.

Johnson's death shook the entire county, Goldthorpe said. The investigation is still ongoing as law enforcement in Oregon and Idaho, including the FBI, work to find Castro and piece together a possible motive.

Castro has previous run-ins with the Nyssa Police Department, and Goldthorpe said Johnson knew who he was.

He said they are "following every lead," including looking into possible cars involved and places he may be staying.

They're asking anyone with information to contact Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125. The Fallen Badge Foundation is also accepting donations on behalf of Johnson's family.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Nyssa School District is doing things a little differently on Monday. All schools are staying open, but parents can choose to keep their children home if they are concerned about safety.

Parents just need to call the school office and have their child excused, according to a press release. All high school students must stay on campus during lunch tomorrow, and all outside doors will stay locked during the school day.

