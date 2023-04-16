Listen up: It's Radio Boise Spring Radiothon

People can support local radio. Radiothon is Wednesday April 12 through Tuesday April 25.

BOISE, Idaho — Springtime in Boise means that it is also Radiothon at Radio Boise. The time that people can give back to the local radio station. Funds collected during Radiothon help the station pay for towers, transmitters and staff. "Radio Boise is truly a mixtape for the people," the website states.

“Radiothon is such an important time for Radio Boise. The community comes together to support this people-powered station in raising funds to sustain our signal throughout the year.," the General Manager at Radio Boise, Alyssa Pearson said. "KRBX is such an important part of this community, and we are so grateful to serve the Treasure Valley and beyond. A gigantic “thank you” to all of our listeners and supporters in helping us keep the magic of Radio alive and well!”

Radiothon is Wednesday April 12 through Tuesday April 25. People can call in and share their favorite song or band they learned about from the station and donate any amount. People also get Radio Boise swag like mugs, stickers, t-shirts and art. There are four ways to donate; text KRBXGIVE to 44321, call 208-258-2072, donate online or by snail mail at 1020 W. Main St., Suite 50, Boise, Idaho 83702.

Radio Boise is also hosting a pick-up party at Split Rail Winery on May 2, where people can get there thank you gifts from the Station.

