Ada County deputy stabbed in I-84 confrontation remains in hospital

The deputy has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized after being stabbed on I-84 near Eisenman Road, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

BOISE, Idaho — A deputy with the Ada County Sheriff's Office remains in the hospital after a man reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the deputy on Interstate 84 near Eisenman Road on the morning of Monday, April 10.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, 40-year-old Jared Decker, died in the "confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting."

The injured deputy has had multiple surgeries for stab wounds and is still recovering, according to Friday's update.

Monday's confrontation started around 2 a.m. when a driver called Ada County Emergency 911 dispatch reporting what appeared to be two men wearing dark clothing walking on the right eastbound lane of traffic on I-84.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it turned out to be one man walking with a bike. The caller said at least two trucks had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the man.

Deputies who responded to the call walked up and asked Decker to get off of the highway. He reportedly "refused, yelled at the deputies, and kept going," according to the sheriff's office, which added that after a few more minutes of trying to talk to the man, a team of four deputies decided to take Decker into custody in order to get him off the highway.

When one of the deputies grabbed Decker's backpack, he swung around and grabbed the deputy. As a struggle between the two began, Decker pulled out a knife and stabbed the deputy multiple times as they fell on the ground.

Two other deputies then fired their guns at Decker, incapacitating him. Deputies did first aid on Decker until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead a brief time later at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The Ada County Coroner determined that Decker died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, and has ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Another deputy got the injured deputy into a patrol car and drove him to meet an ambulance closer to Boise, according to the sheriff's office.

The Eisenman Road interchange – near the scene of Monday's incident – is located south of the Micron Technology campus in southeast Boise, between the Gowen Road and Blacks Creek exits.

All eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed for about nine hours in the area while crews gathered evidence at the scene.

