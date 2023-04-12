Idaho plow driver clears highway for ambulance to reach pregnant woman

The driver cleared a 26-mile section of State Highway 33 during a severe snowstorm in order for an ambulance to take the woman to the hospital to deliver her baby.

TETONIA, Idaho — A snow plow driver with the Idaho Transportation Department recently went above and beyond with his commitment to public service in order to help a pregnant woman during a severe snowstorm.

The driver, named Ray, used his plow to clear a 26-mile section of State Highway 33 – which was closed at the time – to allow an ambulance to get through the storm in order to reach the woman 39 weeks into her pregnancy.

According to ITD's Facebook post, Ray cleared the highway all the way from Tetonia to Newdale in order for the ambulance to reach the patient from Madison County.

The couple expecting for their baby to be born during the storm snowmobiled to a nearby residence to wait for the first responders. Thanks to Ray's work in the plow, agencies from Teton and Madison counties were able to aid the couple.

This incredible story also has a happy ending, as the ambulance was able to get to them and take them to a hospital in Rexburg to have the child, according to ITD.

Deputy chief with the Madison Fire Department also told ITD the mother and baby made it without incident!

"What an incredible story of teamwork and dedication to public service," the Idaho Transportation Department wrote on Facebook.

