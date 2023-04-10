Deputy injured, another man dead in shooting on I-84 heading east from Boise

All lanes of Interstate 84 have been blocked Monday morning at the Eisenman interchange south of the Micron campus.

BOISE, Idaho — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked near Eisenman Road in southeast Boise following a "confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting," the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said at around 2 a.m., a man was walking on the highway, and refused to get off of the road.

"During the ensuing struggle, one of our deputies sustained what appear to be very serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was also injured and died a brief time later," the sheriff's office said in an update on the incident. "The other deputies involved were not hurt."

The sheriff's office did not say if the injured deputy was shot or if he was injured by some other means. Further details about the man who died have not been released.

The closure is near mile marker 59 southeast of Micron Technology headquarters, between the Gowen Road and Blacks Creek exits. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Idaho State Police posted on Twitter about the closure shortly after 3:30 a.m., and said troopers were diverting traffic. The Ada Co. Sheriff's Office also is responding.

This developing story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

ACSO deputies were involved in a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting at MP 59 on I-84 earlier this morning. All eastbound lanes of I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road. Traffic is being diverted. Motorists should avoid area. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) April 10, 2023

Interstate 84 eastbound at milepost 59 is currently blocked and traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area. @ispheadquarters @ispwestidaho — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) April 10, 2023

