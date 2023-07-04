Vehicle falls over edge of Twin Falls canyon

Around 8:49 p.m. Thursday, police received a call reporting a vehicle that had gone over the edge of a canyon ridge, near Federation Point.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Law enforcement crews are still clearing debris from a canyon ridge, after a car was reported to have fallen over the edge.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD), crews responded to the area after receiving a call Thursday night at 8:49, reporting a vehicle that had gone over the edge of a canyon ridge near the intersection of Washington Street North and Federation Road.

The Twin Falls Fire and Police Departments, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and St. Luke's Life Flight all responded to the scene. The investigation is being led by TFPD.

Police confirmed to KTVB that only one vehicle was involved in the incident, but were unable to give information on how many people were in the car or whether there were any injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

