IDFG officer shoots dog for chasing, killing deer

The dog mauled a fawn to death and was shot while in pursuit of another group of mule deer in south Pocatello, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A dog was shot and killed by a conservation officer Monday evening for chasing and killing a deer in south Pocatello, Idaho Fish and Game announced.

While responding to a call off South 5th Avenue Monday, the officer spotted a recently-killed mule deer fawn with injuries typically seen in a predatory attack. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said "several" people told the officer they saw two dogs chase and kill the fawn.

Some members of the public also reported seeing the two dogs leave the fawn after killing it to chase other deer in the area. After walking up a nearby hillside and seeing the fawn, the IDFG conservation officer reportedly watched the dogs chasing other deer.

The group of deer had been using junipers as protection, hunkering down behind them. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer shot one of the dogs as it chased after the animals.

The dead dog was returned to its owner, and the owner of the second dog was issued a citation for an infraction, which equals a $136 fine.

According to IDFG, officers are authorized to shoot dogs harassing, chasing or killing big game animals in Idaho, per state code. It is unlawful for a dog owner to allow their animal to harass, chase or kill those animals, such as deer in this instance.

“It’s tough on our officers to have to make these decisions,” Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region, Jennifer Jackson said in Tuesday's release. “Many of our officers are dog owners, too. But, it’s also tough to watch deer being chased down or killed by people’s pets—especially now after such a hard winter when these deer are so vulnerable.”

Prior to the conservation officer's arrival, witnesses had submitted several reports of the dogs' attack to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

IDFG said information from a sheriff's office deputy indicated the same dogs had been seen chasing and attacking other deer in the area recently.

