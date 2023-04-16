Officer was shot and killed in Nyssa, Oregon

The suspect is still at large.

NYSSA, Ore. — Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson (43) was shot and killed by suspect Rene Castro (36) on Saturday, April 15. The suspect is still at large.

According to a press release from the Malheur County District Attorney, Officer Johnson was dispatched on a call about a violent person damaging property and threatening people near a house in Nyssa. While Johnson was responding he learned that the suspect had fled the scene and was driving through the city.

Johnson followed the suspect and the driver pulled over at a house on Locust and 3rd St. in Nyssa. According to the release, Johnson pulled over and, "upon making the stop, an armed subject (believed to be Castro) began shooting at Officer Johnson. There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit. Castro fled the scene immediately."

Officer Johnson died at the scene. Castro has not been found and Oregon State Police are heading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.

People can also donate to The Fallen Badge Foundation to help Officer Johnson's family.