Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home

BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon.
James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Boise Police Department (BPD) posted a photo of the man to social media on Aug. 16, asking for the public's help in identifying him. In a tweet posted Tuesday, BPD said: "Thank you to everyone who shares our messages and calls in tips when we ask for information."
