Police searching for arson suspect after fire near Boise home

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.

No one was hurt and the fire caused little damage, but police seeking more information about the suspect.

Boise Police said the suspect is described as a white man, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants. He was also riding a bike at the time of the fire Sunday.

Police ask anyone with surveillance of the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Those who recognize the man in the photo below or have information on the arson investigation are also asked to call Ada County Dispatch.

Update: BPD has received additional video related to this arson investigation. We have added a photo of the subject we... Posted by Boise Police Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

