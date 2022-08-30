x
Crime

Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks

Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is "extremely dangerous" according to the sheriff's office. He is 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Credit: Boise County Sheriff's Office
Danny Edwin Thomspon, 55, is wanted by the Boise County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges.

Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The sheriff's office calls Thompson "extremely dangerous." He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Thompson was last seen on Saturday, August 27, in the Idaho City area, but he is also known to have contacts in Canyon County. He is believed to be driving a white Hyundai Accent.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have information on his location to contact local law enforcement or call 911.

