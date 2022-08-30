Two arrested on drug, weapons charges after Caldwell SWAT raid

Caldwell Police officers and Canyon County deputies served "an extremely high-risk search warrant" early Tuesday morning.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people believed to be affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel are in jail on suspicion of drug trafficking and weapons violations following a SWAT Team operation Tuesday in Caldwell.

The Caldwell Police and Canyon County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics teams served an "extremely high-risk" search warrant at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, at a home on Elgin Street near North 2nd Avenue, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release.

The search turned up a large amount of narcotic drugs, U.S. currency and a large cache of "assault weapons, handguns and ammunition," police said, adding that 23 firearms were booked into evidence.

Jose Angel Carlon-Sepulveda and Maya Susana Perez were taken into custody, and will be charged with felony narcotics and firearms offenses. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers used "flash-bang" devices and tear gas during Tuesday's operation. The Caldwell Police Department said no one was injured and there is no immediate threat to the community.

