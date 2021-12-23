Fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Caldwell

ISP is investigating a fatal crash near South Indiana and East Ustick

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Caldwell near South Indiana and East Ustick.

A 42-year-old man from Caldwell was driving a Ford Focus on South Indiana when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and onto the sidewalk.

The vehicle struck a 68-year-old man. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing story and we will update it as we learn more information.

