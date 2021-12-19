Idaho State Police investigating a vehicle, pedestrian fatality near Idaho Falls

Saturday night a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian near an I-15 off-ramp near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A vehicle hit a man near an I-15 northbound off-ramp near Idaho Falls Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

A 41-year-old man from Shelley, Idaho was driving a pickup truck when a 26-year-old man from Meridian, Idaho ran out into the road and was struck by the truck.

ISP, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the incident. However, the man died at the scene of the crash.

