Man arrested after fleeing from Boise Police in stolen delivery truck, damaging school property

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police were responding to a burglary report Friday afternoon near the corner of Apple Street and Boise Avenue when the suspect fled from officers, stole an unoccupied delivery truck and drove away, according to Boise Police Department.

The suspect drove through school property, damaging a high school track and field. Two schools were told to shelter in place out of precaution.

Timberline High School and White Pine Elementary School are in the area where police were investigating the burglary report.

Officers were able to box in the suspect's stolen vehicle near Amity and Holcomb and take him into custody.

There were no injuries reported.

Matthew McCulloch, 31, of Boise was arrested, taken to Ada County jail and charged with four felonies including grand theft and malicious injury to property.

