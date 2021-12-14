Boise man pleads guilty in Ann Morrison beating death

Andrew Ray Garcia faces up to life in prison at his March sentencing.

BOISE, Idaho — A man accused of fatally injuring another man during a fight in Ann Morrison Park pleaded guilty in the case last week.

Andrew Ray Garcia, 29, admitted to voluntary manslaughter and a persistent violator enhancement in the death of 43-year-old Roque "Rocky" Arellano.

Investigators said Garcia had been involved in a series of fights and arguments with other people in the park on Oct. 17, 2019 before clashing with Arellano, a local tattoo artist. The defendant told investigators that he knocked the other man down, then kicked him repeatedly in the head.

Arellano's body was discovered in the park the next day

Garcia was at first charged with murder in the case, but the charge was later amended to manslaughter. Additional charges of destruction of evidence and grand theft - for stealing the slain man's bank cards - were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The case against Garcia stalled for almost 18 months after he was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial in the case. He remained in custody, and was ultimately found to be competent in July.

Voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, but the persistent violator designation - meaning Garcia has been convicted of three or more felonies - could extend that sentence to life in prison. Garcia has previous convictions for battery on an officer, DUI, injury to a child and theft.

Sentencing in the case is set for March 14.

Watch more crime news: