Man from Eagle killed in crash on Bogus Basin Road

Idaho State Police said the 94-year-old driver went off the road in his pickup and rolled down a ravine.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Eagle has died after a crash on Bogus Basin Road north of Boise.

Idaho State Police said the 94-year-old man was headed north in his pickup when he went off the road, overturned, and rolled about 300 feet down a ravine.

The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 9.5.

ISP said the driver died at the scene, and was not wearing a seat belt. His name has not been released. ISP worked with the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Boise County Coroner on notifying next of kin.

Bogus Basin Road was blocked for about five hours after the crash Wednesday night.

