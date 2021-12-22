Boise man hospitalized after car vs semi trailer crash near Caldwell

ISP says the semi was turning onto Highway 19 in foggy conditions when the crash happened.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police says a Boise man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi trailer Tuesday morning.

ISP says the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 19 and Munn Avenue west of Caldwell.

Troopers say the semi, driven by a 24-year-old Caldwell man, was heading southbound on Munn in a 2012 Kenworth pulling a trailer when it stopped at the intersection with Highway 19.

The semi then turned left onto the highway.

Troopers say there was fog in the area which caused low visibility.

The Boise man, who was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Highway 19, then crashed into the semi's trailer in the intersection, according to ISP.

The intersection was closed for about an hour while the crash was investigated.

ISP says the driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to the hospital in a ground ambulance. The severity of his injuries was not released.

ISP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

