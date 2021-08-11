Garden City man charged with pulling gun at Expo Idaho country concert

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says an argument started between the suspect and another man near the end of a Clint Black show.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man accused of pointing a handgun at two people at a country music concert last month is facing felony charges.

David Alan Hritz, 56, turned himself at the Ada County Jail Monday. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. July 23 at a Clint Black concert at Expo Idaho, part of the venue's summer concert series.

Witnesses say Hritz and another man had gotten into an argument about something that had happened during the show. As the concert wrapped up, the two began yelling at each other.

At some point, according to witnesses, the other man hit Hritz in the face. Hritz then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man and a woman standing near him, the witnesses said.

A different woman took the gun from Hritz and walked away with it.

Deputies heard several people yelling for help and calling out that someone had a gun and rushed to the grandstand area. They separated Hritz and the other man, and began talking to people in the area about what happened.

Other deputies tracked down the woman who had walked away with the gun, and asked her to give it to them, which she did.

The sheriff's office did not make any arrests that night, but conducted more interviews and forwarded their investigation to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for review. The prosecutor's office issued a warrant for Hritz on Aug. 5, and he turned himself in four days later.

The other man has not been charged.

Expo Idaho Director Bob Batista said that everyone who entered the venue for the Clint Black concert was checked with wand metal detectors. Backpacks and purses were also searched as people came in.

Guns and knives are not allowed inside the venue, according to the concert series website.

Hritz had somehow "circumvented the security system," possibly by entering the concert site from somewhere else on the property, Batista said. He added that Expo Idaho is currently investigating to determine how that happened.

Hritz was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond, and is due to appear in court Wednesday. Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

