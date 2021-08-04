Boise woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 siege at US Capitol

Pam Hemphill is the fifth Idahoan to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho woman has been charged with four misdemeanors, including violent or disorderly conduct, after prosecutors said she participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump.

Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Pam Hemphill of Boise posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening.

Hemphill has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, and her attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Hemphill is the fifth Idaho resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

In March, another Boise woman was arrested and charged for her role in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U. S. Capitol Building. Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was taken into custody without incident by agents with Homeland Security Investigations, officers with the Boise Police Department, and members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

She told KTVB that she went to the Capitol as part of Stop the Steal, a group of people who did not accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"I went to support Stop the Steal I wanted our voices to be heard," she said. "I didn't think I honestly thought they were gonna arrest somebody. Truthfully, I mean, I think there are a lot of people that need to be arrested in our government and I thought that's what was gonna happen."

Biden beat his opponent, former President Donald Trump, by more than 7 million individual votes and 74 Electoral College votes. Multiple investigations have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

She told KTVB following her release from jail that she believes God has a plan for her.

