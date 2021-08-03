Utah man charged with leading high-speed chase on I-84

Officials say 24-year-old Garrett Kinyon hit speeds of more than 100 mph during the pursuit in eastern Oregon.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A man from Salt Lake City is in custody after officials say he led deputies and troopers on a 100-mph car chase down I-84 in eastern Oregon.

Garrett Anthonie Kinyon, 24, is facing charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, reckless driving, attempt to elude, and theft.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers were informed just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday that a blue Subaru with dealer plates was running stop signs and driving erratically in Baker City. Deputies located the car minutes later, but the driver accelerated onto Interstate 84, reaching a speed of more than 100 mph.

Deputies ultimately called off the chase out of public safety concerns. As they continued to search for the Subaru, authorities say, deputies learned that the car had been reported stolen from the Baker City Auto Ranch.

At about 4:18 p.m., law enforcement saw the stolen vehicle driving east out of Huntington. When one deputy tried to block the Subaru, investigators say, Kinyon drove around him, hitting the patrol truck's bumper and making his escape.

Another pursuit began, with Kinyon this time hitting speeds of 65 mph, according to the sheriff's office. One sheriff's office vehicle wrecked while responding to assist, and Sgt. Eric Colton suffered minor injuries.

Kinyon continued onto I-84, headed back towards Baker City. The Baker City Police Department set up spike strips at Exit 304, disabling the Subaru.

Deputies say Kinyon got out and ran into a nearby Super 8 Motel, where Baker City Police and Oregon State Police set up a perimeter before going room-to-room looking for the driver.

The suspect was ultimately found in an otherwise-unoccupied hotel room and was taken into custody. He has been booked into the Baker County Jail.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Kinyon had been the driver of a car that crashed and caught fire on I-84 the day before. Deputies had given him a ride to the Super 8 Motel after that wreck.

"This arrest is another example of our law enforcement partners working collaboratively in an effort to ensure the safety of those we serve," The Baker County Sheriff's Office wrote. "We are thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident."

