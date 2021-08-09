Police: Driver in custody after hitting, dragging man near downtown Boise

Matthew Shane Hacker is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing felony charges after police say he hit a man in a parking lot with his car, then drove away.

Matthew Shane Hacker, 55, is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Police say Hacker backed into the man with his vehicle just after midnight Saturday morning near 18th and Main streets. The victim was dragged several feet by the car.

According to investigators, Hacker left the scene after hitting the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers identified Hacker as the suspect in the hit-and-run, and tracked him down in Garden City. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Records show that Hacker is currently out on parole for a felony DUI.

Aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, while leaving the scene of an injury accident carries a sentence of up to five years.

