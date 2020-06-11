Prosecutor: Nampa teen said she killed man as 'revenge' for rape

Investigators discovered the victim had been shot twice in the chest and stabbed in the eye.

BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old Nampa woman accused of shooting a man to death at a Boise hotel told several people that she killed the man as "revenge," according to the prosecution.

Eava June-McCarthy is charged with second-degree murder and destruction of evidence in the case.

Boise Police was called out to the LaQuinta Inn and Suites on Emerald Street next to the Boise Towne Square Mall at about 12:40 a.m. Oct. 30. Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, leaning up against the door of his hotel room, bleeding from the chest.

Prosecutor Daniel Peterson said the man was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he died. Investigators later determined the man had been shot twice in the chest at close range and stabbed in the eye.

The prosecutor said that June-McCarthy told others that she had shot the man after going his hotel room on "a ruse" to have sex with him

"She told people that she shot him as revenge for allegedly raping her when she was younger," Peterson said. "There has been no corroboration of her rape assertion."

After leaving the LaQuinta, June-McCarthy threw the gun into a body of water, according to Peterson. The knife the victim had been stabbed with was recovered from the hotel room.

The prosecutor said June McCarthy was trying to get help from other people to leave the state when she was arrested Monday morning by Caldwell Police.

"Subsequent to the arrest on the warrant, the defendant gave several iterations of her story to law enforcement, potentially implicating other people," Peterson said. "This is all under investigation."

Cell phone data shows that June-McCarthy had communicated with the victim, and was at the hotel when the shooting happened, he added.

Peterson told Judge Adam Kimball that the suspect "poses a great risk to the community" and is a flight risk. The prosecutor also noted that June-McCarthy has prior arrests for crimes including drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident, and petty theft.

Kimball set bail in the case at $2 million. June-McCarthy is due back in court Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

