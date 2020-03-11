x
2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 murder of Idaho woman

Dustin Alfaro and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero admitted killing 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her Pocatello home.
Dustin Alfaro and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Pocatello woman.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year. 

The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Marysville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019. 

Police said Koehler's family members found her dead a day after the killing. 

Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California. 

Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.

