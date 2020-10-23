Police: Man arrested in shooting of Nampa 16-year-old

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, all with gang enhancements.

NAMPA, Idaho — One man is in custody after police say he shot and badly injured a 16-year-old boy in a Nampa neighborhood earlier this month.

Ontario resident Joseph W. Holton, 18, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. All three charges have a gang enhancement; investigators had previously said they were working to determine whether the crime was connected to gang activity.

The shooting happened early Oct. 11 in the 200 block of High Street in Nampa. Officers who were called out to a report of gunshots found the 16-year-old lying in the street. He had been hit twice.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Holton was arrested in Washington County on Tuesday and has been transferred over to the Canyon County Jail to face charges.