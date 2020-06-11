18-year-old Nampa woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to man's death near Boise mall

Boise police are also asking for security camera footage from businesses around the Boise mall from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced that a Nampa woman was arrested in connection to the death of a man found on Emerald Street on Friday, Oct. 30.

Police say 18-year-old Eava June-Mccarthy of Nampa was arrested by Caldwell police on a warrant for second-degree murder on Monday morning.

During the investigation into the man's death, police found evidence that June-Mccarthy and the victim knew each other.

Boise police are asking that businesses surrounding the Boise Towne Square Mall, especially from Emerald Street to Franklin Road and from Milwaukee Street to Cole Road, to share security camera footage of the area from about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 to 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Investigators are interested in seeing which vehicles went through the area at that time.

The Nampa woman is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony destruction or concealment of evidence.

Officials with Boise PD said their officers were working with the Caldwell Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and the FBI's Metro Task Force during the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is urged to call non-emergency Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-3790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Watch more crime news: