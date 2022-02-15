Deputies investigating Eagle Island State Park car burglaries

Thieves broke into the cars between 11 a.m. and Noon Saturday. By 1 p.m., the stolen credit cards were charged over $4,000 in items from a large local retailer.

EAGLE, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating two cases of car burglaries at Eagle Island State Park from Saturday morning (Feb. 12).

Deputies said unlocked cars at the state park were broken into and credit cards were stolen and used to make purchases less than an hour later.

The sheriff's office said thieves broke into the cars between 11 a.m. and Noon Saturday. By 1 p.m., the stolen credit cards were charged over $4,000 worth in items from a large local retailer.

Detectives captured store surveillance photos of two men who used the stolen cards after the car burglaries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

If you recognize the individuals in the photos at the top of this article, or have any information, please call Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260 or send an email to gneumann@adacounty.id.gov.

"If there is one concept we here at the Ada County Sheriff's Office would like our residents to embrace above all others, it would be: lock your stuff up – especially at places like trailheads and parks where there might not be a lot of other people around," deputies said.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said thieves often target these locations because individuals may leave their wallets and purses behind. They ask the public to both take their items with them and lock up their vehicles.

"Most vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity, so let's all work together to take those opportunities away," the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

