Meridian police receive reports of juveniles shooting at people, cars, and property with splat guns

Splat guns are battery-powered, water gel bead guns that can shoot up to 8 rounds per second at a velocity of up to 200 feet per second.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) has received multiple reports of juveniles shooting at people with battery-powered, water gel bead guns, more commonly known as splat guns.

MPD is urging parents to talk with their children and remind them that while the devices are fun to use, firing them at individuals or property can result in consequences.

Shooting at animals, people without their consent, or other people's property including homes and vehicles, is not allowed and should be avoided completely, the MPD says.

School Resource Officers are also reporting splat guns being brought to schools. If brought on to school grounds, the guns will be confiscated, so it's best to leave them at home.

A statement about the reports was posted on the MPD Facebook page:

