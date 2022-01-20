Man arrested by Meridian Police for multiple RV part thefts

After two months of investigation, Meridian police located and arrested a suspect involved in a string of RV parts thefts.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) reported that they arrested a 29-year-old man, Brian Robertson, in relation to a string of parts thefts from RVs throughout the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

In early October, multiple RV parts thefts in the Ten Mile and Ustick area were reported and in mid-October, MPD began receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle at a storage facility in Meridian.

By early November, MPD officers made initial contact with the suspect. While exiting his vehicle, Robertson dropped a piece of drug paraphernalia and multiple items that were previously reported stolen were identified in his vehicle, according to MPD.

MPD officers determined that Roberston was leasing two storage units that contained stolen parts and issued a warrant on both units where more than $24,000 worth of stolen property was found.

MPD detectives and Ada County Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Robertson; however, they were unable to locate him.

Eventually, an off-duty officer identified Robertson sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle. During his arrest, drug paraphernalia and oxycodone pills were found in his vehicle.

Brian Robertson was arrested and charged with 14 felonies (five counts of felony burglary, five counts of felony grand theft, three counts of felony malicious injury to property, and one count of felony possession of controlled substances) and two misdemeanors (D.U.I and possession of drug paraphernalia).

Meridian Police Department encourages anyone who is the victim of RV part or automobile theft, or construction site theft and has not reported it, to contact them at (208) 888-6678 to make a report of a stolen item.

