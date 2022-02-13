Police arrested 16-year-old suspected of writing threat of school shooting on bathroom stall

Photos shared on social media sites depicted a threatening message on a bathroom stall threatening a school shooting on Monday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday evening that they have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile suspected of writing threats of a school shooting in a bathroom stall.

On Friday, MPD was made aware of the vandalism that threatened of a school shooting on Monday.

Images of the threatening message have been circulating on social media. Parents have shared those images with KTVB, claiming the message was written on a stall wall at Meridian High School.

West Ada School District sent an email Friday, warning parents of the threat:

"Today we found a written threat at Meridian High School. The person noted that the threat was targeted for Monday. Police were immediately notified and quickly responded and are investigating. Currently, all students are safe and police will continue to investigate the validity of the threat. Student safety is a priority; therefore, we take all threats seriously and work with the police to investigate and resolve them. We will update you on the situation as we learn more from law enforcement."

Due to their age, MPD they are not disclosing the name of the suspect. The suspect has been charged with one misdemeanor count of deadly or dangerous weapon: threat of violence by word or electronic means.

MPD thanked Meridian Hgh School and West Ada School District for their assistance during the investigation. They also said they will maintain an enhanced presence at Meridian High School and continue to monitor the situation.

