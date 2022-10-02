Meridian Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Luis Martinez is a 19-year-old, last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants with a red stripe, white Adidas, and glasses with white frames.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are searching for Luis Martines, a vulnerable missing 19-year-old, last seen on Feb. 10 at 8:15 a.m. near West McMillian Rd. and N. Linder Rd.

Luis was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants with a red stripe, white Adidas, and glasses with white frames. He's described to be 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes.

Luis is verbal but generally chooses not to speak when spoken to.

The public is instructed to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or 911, if Luis is seen or if any additional information about his whereabouts appears.

Watch more Local News: