Woman in custody after Boise stabbing

Nearby schools were ordered to shelter in place while police searched for the suspect.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is in custody following a stabbing in a Boise neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The stabbing was reported in the 900 block of North 27th Street just after 10 a.m.

Boise Police officers who responded to the scene found the wounded victim, an adult man. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators learned a female suspect had left the scene, and began a search. Nearby schools were ordered to shelter in place while the manhunt continued.

A woman matching the description of the stabbing suspect was found in the area a short time later and taken into custody. The suspect's name has not been released, and it is unclear what charges she may face.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

The shelter in place order has been lifted for schools, and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

