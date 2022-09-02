"Our city is being tested by hate again”: anti-Semitic graffiti removed from Boise park

"Our city is being tested by hate again. Antisemitic graffiti was found in a city park this morning. While the graffiti has been removed, a persistent menace remains, which requires action across this community. As we have done before, we need to come together and stand up for our values," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "The City of Boise is acting on multiple fronts to combat hate and extremism to ensure everyone's safety. We are working to bring leaders together, so that with our shared strength, we can better work to defeat hate, support all Boiseans, and build a more equitable, welcoming city for everyone."