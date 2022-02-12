Boise Police locate man with gunshot wound at Grove Plaza

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department said it located an adult man with a gunshot wound at the Grove Plaza downtown Boise Saturday around 9:35 p.m. and the man was taken to the hospital.
After locating the man, the Boise Police Department (BPD) said officers immediately began searching for suspects and secured the area.
BPD said there is no confirmed information as to how the man was shot at this time. The wounded individual was in possession of a firearm, but BPD said "there is no evidence of an ongoing threat at this time."
The Boise Police Department posted the information on Twitter Saturday at 10:29 p.m. and said the investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses are asked to call BPD dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers.
This story will be updated as information is released.
