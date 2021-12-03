Boise Police seeking suspect in armed robbery

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact BPD or Crime Stoppers.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at a Boise business early Friday morning.

At about midnight, officers responded to an armed robbery report at a business near West State Street and North Horseshoe Bend Road. Upon arrival, police were not able to find the suspect but immediately searched the area to find additional evidence and witnesses.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee working, demanding money. The suspect then hit the employee with another object before fleeing the scene. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Evidence suggests the suspect ran north of State Street and along Utahna Road.

The suspect is a white man in his early twenties. He is thin and is about 5'7"-5'8" tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark baggy pants, yellow sunglasses, a green face mask, and black shoes with white soles. He was also carrying a maroon backpack and had a white-colored rag hanging from his left front pants pocket.

Photos of the suspect were provided by BPD.

The Boise Police Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the robbery and is asking anyone with information to contact the police. Call BPD dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677). You can also visit www.343COPS.com.

Watch more crime news: