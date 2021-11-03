ACSO: Eagle woman Tased, arrested after leading high-speed chase

Police say the 60-year-old fired multiple gunshots during a domestic argument before the police chase started.

EAGLE, Idaho — An Eagle woman investigators say fired multiple gunshots during a domestic argument Thursday morning is in custody.

Jody Lynn Zahm, 60, is charged with a felony count of eluding a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Eagle Police responded to a home in a neighborhood off Eagle Road and East Mission Drive near downtown at 1 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire.

As officers got to the house, they saw a red pickup truck pull out of the driveway and speed away. An officer followed the pickup and attempted to pull it over, but the driver - later identified as Zahm - did not stop.

Instead, police say, the suspect sped up, hitting 80 mph on Eagle Road before turning left onto Beacon Light Road.

Zahm stopped the truck suddenly in the middle of the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Sunny Meadows Lane. According to police, she got out of the pickup and began yelling at the officers, and resisted arrest as they tried to take her into custody.

An officer eventually Tased Zahm, and she was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail.

A revolver with five spent casings was recovered from the truck. Zahm told police that she had fired shots either into the air or into the ground during the argument.

Investigators say no one was hit by the bullets.

Additional charges are possible in the case, officials say. Zahm is set to make her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

