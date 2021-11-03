Police: Boise man threatened group with gun

Jacob William Wall, 28, is faces counts of aggravated assault, drug possession, and other charges.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing charges after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun during an argument last week.

Jacob William Wall, 28, was arrested Wednesday on three felony counts of aggravated assault, felony drug possession, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Police say the incident happened Friday at a home in Boise, where Wall used the gun to threaten three people he was arguing with. As the investigation moved forward, officers learned that Wall was making additional threats of violence.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and Wall was taken into custody Wednesday. During a search of the suspect's home, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in his bedroom, along with drug paraphernalia.

Wall was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is set to appear before a judge on Thursday.

