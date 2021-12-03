Sheriff: Elmore County lewd conduct suspect may have more victims

Daniel James Durham, 39, was arrested in February on a charge of felony lewd conduct with a minor.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a man recently arrested on a charge of having sexual contact with a child may have additional victims.

Daniel James Durham, 39, was arrested in February on a charge of felony lewd conduct with a minor. The crime happened between Oct. 1, 2018 and December 25, 2018, officials say.

Durham was taken into custody on a warrant, then released from the Elmore County Jail on a $20,000 bond. A mugshot for Durham was not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said in a release Friday that investigators are concerned the suspect may have more underage victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-587-2100.

Durham is due to appear in court March 26.

"The Elmore County Sheriff's Office and the Elmore County Prosecutor's Office are grateful to the citizens of Elmore County for their support and cooperation," Sheriff Mike Hollinshead wrote.

