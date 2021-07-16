Boise man who threatened victim with knife gets rider

James Shaylor was arrested in December after an hours-long standoff with Boise Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic violence incident last year.

James Shaylor, 34, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor malicious injury to property in May.

Shaylor was arrested in December 2020 after police responded to a home on Division Avenue for a domestic violence report. Shaylor was threatening the victim with a knife and "making demands related to a previous battery incident," according to prosecutors.

Police were able to get the woman to safety, but Shaylor refused to come out, prompting an hours-long standoff. After the suspect destroyed a police drone officers had maneuvered into the house, they fired gas rounds into the home to force him out.

Shaylor was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Judge Samuel Hoagland handed down a prison sentence of up to seven years but elected to place Shaylor on a rider, meaning he may be released after a year if he successfully completes the period of retained jurisdiction.

Shaylor was also ordered to have no contact with his victim for ten years.

"I want to acknowledge the victim's bravery in this case," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. "Thank you to the Boise Police Department for their hard work at the scene that day and on this case."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence or abuse, help is available at FACES of Hope Victim Center at 208-577-4400 or the Women’s and Children’s Alliance at 208-343-7025.

