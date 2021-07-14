Boise police charge man shot by officers with lewd conduct, multiple assault counts

Mohamud Mkoma is still in the hospital, more than two weeks after the shooting.

BOISE, Idaho — A 33-year-old man is now facing numerous charges following a shooting with Boise Police on June 27.

The shooting happened on 36th Street and North Eyrie Way in Boise, when police confronted a suspect who was connected to a missing teenager.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the suspect fled when officers on patrol spotted his vehicle. Officers believed they saw a gun in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Lee said something happened that "compelled the officers to exercise force" and shoot the suspect when they were able to stop and confront him. The suspect was taken to the hospital and into surgery.

"After the officer-involved shooting, they immediately made sure that the juvenile was safe, and then transitioned over to life-saving measures and rendered life-saving aid to the individual that had been involved in the officer-involved shooting," Lee said.

The suspect was later identified as Mohamud Mkoma of Boise.

On Wednesday, Boise Police announced they charged Mkoma with felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16, three felony counts of aggravated assault, felony assault on law enforcement, felony use of a firearm during a crime, misdemeanor unlawful entry, misdemeanor malicious injury to property, misdemeanor fleeing police and a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protection order.

Mkoma is still hospitalized, according to police.

The Ada County Critical Task Force's investigation into the shooting is being led by the Garden City Police Department.

The three Boise police officers involved in the incident have since been placed on paid administrative leave.

