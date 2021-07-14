Man accused of attempting to run over Burley boy arrested

Michael Anthony Guizar, 26, is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, felony injury to a child, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

BURLEY, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say was the driver caught on video gunning his pickup truck towards a little boy after an argument between children in a Burley skatepark.

Michael Anthony Guizar, 26, was booked into the Cassia County Jail early Wednesday morning. He is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, felony injury to a child, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Friday near the skatepark on Normal Avenue.

Eleven-year-old Nathaneal Wallace told KTVB that he had accidentally hit another child with his bicycle while riding with a friend. That group of children and his friend swore at each other before an adult man approached, the Nathaneal said.

The man - who investigators believe was Guizar - chased the two boys from one end of the skate park to the other before getting in his pickup and driving toward the pair.

Surveillance video shows the pickup swerve off the road after Nathaneal, driving across the grass and sidewalk. The 11-year-old bailed off his bike and ran away seconds before the pickup hit and ran over it, narrowly missing the child.

Nathaneal said he and his friend ran to a nearby house for help, where occupants called the police. Guizar was identified after the Cassia County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help tracking down the driver.

Neither boy was injured.

Guizar is expected to appear in court Thursday. If convicted of the felonies against him, he could face a maximum of 29 years in prison.

