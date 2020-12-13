Police: Boise man arrested on aggravated assault, witness intimidation charges after an hours-long standoff

Police say officer found evidence that the suspect, James Shaylor of Boise, was threatening the victim with a knife.

BOISE, Idaho — A 33-year-old Boise man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened a woman with a knife and had an hours-long stand-off with officers on Saturday morning.

The Boise Police Department made the announcement on Saturday evening and stated that officers were called about a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of S Division Ave in Boise at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they talked to the victim and got them to a safe area.

Officers were told that the suspect, James Shaylor of Boise, was still inside and police say evidence was found that he was threatening the victim with a knife and making demands of them in regards to a previous battery incident.

Shaylor was warned to leave the house, but he refused, according to Boise Police.

Boise PD's Special Operations Unit was brought out to the home because of Shaylor's criminal history, police said. The department's Crisis Negotiation Team also tried to talk to Shaylor over the phone but none of the attempts worked.

Police added that a drone was sent into the house and Shaylor destroyed it.

Shaylor later tried to escape the house out of the backdoor and refused to listen to officers' demands when they met him, police said, so officers shot 40mm non-lethal rounds at him, driving him back inside the home.

Police say after he attempted to escape from the home, officers warned him that they would fire gas into the home to get him to comply. Shaylor again refused, prompting officers to use the gas to force him out.

Shaylor was taken into custody without injury at about 10:30 a.m., police say.

Boise Police did not reveal any other details about the victim or their status or about the previous battery incident that Shaylor threatened the victim over.

Shaylor is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and intimidating or threatening a person who will testify in a criminal or juvenile case, and misdemeanor charges of battery, resisting arrest and malicious injury to property.

