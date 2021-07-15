Kuna man charged after 7-week-old son discovered with broken bones

A medical examination revealed the baby had a broken tibia in his lower leg, numerous rib fractures, bruises on his arms, and hemorrhaging in his eyes.

KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna man was arrested Tuesday after police say he physically abused his infant son, leaving the baby with a broken leg and other injuries.

Zachary R. Turner, 28, faces a felony charge of injury to a child.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office began investigating Tuesday afternoon after receiving a tip about the 7-week-old boy's condition.

A medical examination revealed the newborn had a broken tibia in his leg, numerous rib fractures, bruises on his arms, and hemorrhaging in his eyes - a condition doctors say can be linked to head or brain trauma in infants.

Detectives interviewed Turner and the baby's mother at the hospital before declaring the boy to be in imminent danger, and placing him in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Turner was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. He was released the next day after posting a $20,000 bond, and is due back in court July 28.

If convicted, Turner will face up to a decade in prison.

To report child abuse or neglect, dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's Care Line. If you are a parent or caregiver who is struggling, and believe you may hurt your child, call or text the HelpNow line at 986-867-1073 or visit Idaho Family Support website.

