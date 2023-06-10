Boise chiropractor sentenced to prison for video voyeurism

33-year-old Justin M. Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday with five years fixed before being eligible for parole.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor who secretly recorded patients changing was been sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday.

As previously reported by KTVB, 33-year-old Justin M. Anderson faced two felony charges of video voyeurism after a woman found a recording device at his Garden City chiropractor's office in September 2022. Garden City Police said the woman called the police after leaving Anderson's office.

In December 2022, Anderson waived a preliminary hearing and was bound to Ada County District Court, where his arraignment occurred on Dec. 12, 2023, as previously reported.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to both counts on Jan. 3, 2023. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial on April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 27. He was free on bond.

On April 22, 2023, Anderson was arrested in the parking lot of his office on suspicion of four counts of video voyeurism. The Garden City Police Department said after an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant after they discovered four additional victims.

He pleaded guilty to all counts in July 2023.

"The defendant has absolutely harmed the six women he unlawfully videoed," Deputy Prosecutor Conchita Vogt said during Friday's sentencing argument. "His actions have also harmed more than the six women listed in the six criminal counts. There have been numerous calls to law enforcement from women who had been patients of the defendant – concerned that they too had been unlawfully captured in a picture or video without their knowledge or consent. He has caused stress and panic within our community."

Ada County Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Anderson on Friday, Oct. 3, to serve up to 15 years in prison with five years fixed before being eligible for parole.

"People expect to feel safe and trust that their medical providers will not violate them when seeking their services." Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "By committing video voyeurism, this defendant took away these women's sense of safety, trust, and privacy. I'd like to acknowledge the courage demonstrated by these brave women throughout this case, and I thank the Garden City Police Department for their dedication to this investigation, which allowed my office to ensure justice was served."

