Police: Boise chiropractor arrested after recording patient changing

Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of video voyeurism. Police say a woman found a recording device in a room where she changed her clothes.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor is facing felony charges after police say a woman found a recording device in a treatment room where she changed her clothes.

Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of video voyeurism.

The incident occurred on Sept. 16, according to the Garden City Police Department. The victim found the recording device and called police after leaving the chiropractor office.

Dr. Anderson will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to Garden City Police, detectives determined an arrest was necessary between Wednesday and the patient's report.

Anyone who may be a victim of Dr. Anderson is asked to contact Garden City Police at 208-472-2950.

