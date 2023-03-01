x
Crime

Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date

Justin M. Anderson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony counts.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury.

Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.

Anderson was arrested in September 2022, when Garden City Police said a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she was changing her clothes. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office also alleges that Anderson committed a similar offense against another woman in February 2022.

Anderson remains free on bond before trial. He was ordered to surrender his passport on Sept. 30, 2022, as a condition of his pretrial release order.

