Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date

Justin M. Anderson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony counts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury.

Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.

Anderson was arrested in September 2022, when Garden City Police said a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she was changing her clothes. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office also alleges that Anderson committed a similar offense against another woman in February 2022.

Previous story: Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism to enter plea in January

Anderson remains free on bond before trial. He was ordered to surrender his passport on Sept. 30, 2022, as a condition of his pretrial release order.

Watch more Local News: