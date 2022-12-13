Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism to enter plea in January

Justin M. Anderson was arrested in September, after police said a woman reported finding a video camera in a room where she was changing clothes.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording video of women changing clothes in a treatment room is scheduled to enter a plea to felony charges in January.

Justin Michael Anderson, 33, was arrested in September and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. Garden City Police said that in an incident on Sept. 16, 2022, a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she was changing. According to the GCPD, the woman called police after leaving Anderson's office. The second count alleges that Anderson also committed video voyeurism on Feb. 11, 2022.

Online court records indicate Anderson posted $350,000 surety bond after his initial court appearance in September, and he is not currently listed in the Ada County Jail inmate roster. Terms of his pre-trial release include surrendering his passport as well as a no-contact order.

In a court appearance Dec. 2, Anderson waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Ada County District Court, where his arraignment took place Dec. 12. Anderson did not enter a plea at that arraignment.

Court records indicate an entry-of-plea hearing is set for the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before Judge Patrick Miller. If Anderson pleads not guilty, a trial date will be set.

