Kuna Middle School teacher charged with sex crimes against teen

51-year-old Cory R. Gaylor was arrested at the school Thursday and charged with felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor and enticing a child through the internet.

BOISE, Idaho — A 51-year-old Nampa man and teacher at Kuna Middle School was arrested Thursday morning for lewd conduct with a minor, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office and a press release from the Kuna School District.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Cory R. Gaylor was charged with felony counts of lewd conduct Thursday, as well as enticing a child through the internet.

In a message to families, the Kuna School District said Gaylor was arrested at the middle school Thursday. The message said Gaylor teaches Spanish, Introduction to World Cultures, Advisory and Intervention.

"With the arrest, Mr. Gaylor has been placed on administrative leave and will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him," the Kuna School District said.

Police received third-party information alleging Gaylor had illegal sexual conduct with a teenager "last weekend." The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it began its investigation on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Gaylor had enticed the teenager into sex "over the last several weeks," police said Thursday. Gaylor is currently in the Ada County Jail. He will appear in court on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the sheriff's office.

"As you can imagine, this news is concerning for our students and staff. We are putting plans in place to help support our students who may have been impacted by the news and will have counselors available for students to talk to within the coming days," Kuna Superintendent Wendy Johnson said. "We also ask for your help in talking with your students. If they have concerns that our counseling staff can help with, please let them know that counselors are available."

Lewd conduct is punishable up to life in prison in the State of Idaho.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 208-577-3734, or email rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.

