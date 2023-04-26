More video voyeurism charges filed against Garden City chiropractor

Since the arrest of Dr. Justin Anderson in 2022, Garden City Police say detectives have identified four additional victims.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Boise-area chiropractor accused of recording patients changing clothes in a treatment room has been arrested for a second time on video voyeurism charges.

Garden City Police arrested Dr. Justin M. Anderson, 32, Monday, in the parking lot of his office on suspicion of four counts of video voyeurism. The Garden City Police Department said detectives obtained an arrest warrant after identifying four additional victims — victims they identified while continuing to investigate after Anderson's first arrest in September 2022 on two counts of video voyeurism.

Online court records indicate Anderson has been released from jail on $500,000 bond. He was out on bond while awaiting trial for the 2022 charges when he was arrested Monday. His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 5.

Anderson was set to go to trial on April 18 in relation to the charges filed in 2022. A judge vacated that trial and scheduled a status conference for May 1.

