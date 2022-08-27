81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

Esmeralda Ahumada was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her 81-year-old grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night.

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night.

Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.

Officers interviewed the other residents at the scene and learned that the deceased man's granddaughter, identified as Esmeralda Ahumada, had committed the crime and left before officers arrived.

Caldwell Police continued searching the area for Esmeralda, with assistance from the Nampa Police Department's Crime Lab team. During the search, a call came into dispatch from West Valley Medical Center to report Esmeralda who was at the center.

Detectives arrived to take custody of Esmeralda, and took her to the Caldwell Police station to be interviewed. According to a police report, she will be taken to the Canyon County Jail to be booked on first-degree murder charges.

